People celebrate African culture in South Central PA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. --- The Rafiki African Foundation hosted its annual African Festival Saturday afternoon at Foundry Park on the Codorus located on the 200 block of West Philadelphia Street.

It’s a celebration that began in Lancaster and, for the first time, was held in York this year.

The event included cultural African drumming, music, dance, African cuisine and arts and crafts, among other activities.

Dorothy Dulo, founder of the festival, said it’s a cultural experience for the community to learn about the different countries in Africa.

“There is a lot of diversity, but if we don't do these kind of events, people really don't get to know each other form one community, and include each other in activities. Iit's really all about inclusion, showing our diversity and celebrating Africa,” said Dorothy Dulo, founder of the Rafiki African Festival.

African countries featured in the festival included Tanzania, Uganda, Morocco and Kenya.