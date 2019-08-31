× Shippensburg man dies after two-vehicle crash, Southampton Township

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a Shippensburg man died after a two-vehicle crash on Friday night.

Lloyd Heller, 75, was pronounced dead at the scene according to State Police.

Heller was driving west on Ridge Road and then attempted to turn south onto Newburg Road, when a vehicle driving north on Newburg Road struck his vehicle on the driver’s side, according to the crash report.

Police say the intersection of Newburg Road and Ridge Road was closed for approximately five and a half hours.

The crash is under investigation.