State health officials warn of possible Measles exposure in York County, Hershey

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State Department of Health officials are alerting people who visited several places throughout York County and Hershey between August 22 and August 29 for a possible measles exposure.

These are the locations and times health officials say people may have been exposed:

• Fuddruckers, 2300 E Market St., York, PA, on Aug. 22 from 5:30 to 8:30 PM;

• Hershey Theater, 15 E Caracas Ave., Hershey, PA, on Aug. 23 from 7:30 PM to 1:00 AM;

• WellSpan Stony Brook Health Center, 4222 E. Market St., Lincoln Hwy. York, PA, on Aug. 26 from 10:00 AM to 1:30 PM;

• WellSpan York Hospital, 1001 S George St., York, PA, on Aug. 26,

o in the proximity of the Lab from 1:30 to 3:45 PM;

o in the proximity of the Imaging Department from 1:30 to 6:30 PM;

o in the proximity of the Emergency Department from 6:15 to 1:45 AM;

o in the proximity of the Imaging Department from 7:00 to 9:30 PM;

• WellSpan Stony Brook Health Center, 4222 E. Market St., Lincoln Hwy. York, PA, on Aug. 28 from 10:45 AM to 2:00 PM;

• WellSpan Stony Brook Health Center, 4222 E. Market St., Lincoln Hwy. York, PA, on Aug. 29 from 9:50 AM to 12:30 PM; and

• WellSpan York Hospital, 1001 S George St., York, PA, on Aug. 29 in the proximity of the emergency room at 11:15 AM to 3:15 PM.

“A patient in WellSpan York Hospital has a confirmed case of measles, which can be highly contagious,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “WellSpan Health is in the process of notifying patients, staff and visitors who were in either WellSpan Stony Brook Health Center or WellSpan York Hospital during the identified times and areas of the building; however, if you have been properly immunized against measles, your risk of getting the disease is minimal. If you believe you might have been exposed and experience symptoms, please contact your health-care provider or call our toll-free hotline at 1-877-PA-HEALTH,” said Dr. Levine.

Officials say this is the fourteenth confirmed measles case in the commonwealth this year, coinciding with 1,200 cases that have been reported in the U.S. in 2019.

Officials also say this is the greatest number of cases reported in the United State since 1992.

State Department of Health officials say measles is a “highly contagious but vaccine-preventable disease” that spreads through coughing, sneezing or other contact with the mucus or saliva of an infected person.

They say symptoms typically appear one to three weeks after exposure, which includes rash, high fever, cough, and red, watery eyes.

Health officials also say a person who has been vaccinated may still be at risk if “you were vaccinated with an inactivated vaccine, which was used from 1963 through 1967, and have not been re-vaccinated; or you were born after 1957 and have only received one dose of MMR vaccine.”