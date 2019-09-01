24th annual Hanover Chili Cook-off takes place in York County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER, York County - The Labor Day weekend was full of flavor for hundreds of people on Sunday.

The 24th annual Hanover chili cook-off took place in Hanover. Organizers said the cook-off has become a staple for family entertainment, chili tasting and fundraising for local nonprofit organizations, since 1995.

The festival featured local bands, family fun activities, as well as a jalapeno eating contest.

There were plenty of chili competitors at the event, many from all over the country.

"It's been a good year so far, weather's been perfect and from what I've heard the chili has been really good too," said cook-off volunteer, John Loose, "We have this year cooks from North Carolina, South Carolina, Connecticut, New York, Ohio, in addition to all the locals and the local restaurants bringing their product for people to taste."

The cook-off has raised more than $500,000 for local non-profits over the years.