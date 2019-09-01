Cumberland County Historical Society holds 25th McLain Celtic Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County - A community celebrated 25 years of Celtic heritage on Sunday.

The Cumberland County Historical Society hosted its annual McLain Celtic Festival.

It featured vendors selling Celtic-themed items, as well as local bands. For many people it was a bittersweet day. According to the festival organizer, Lindsay Varner, this will be the festival's last year.

"This gives us an opportunity to really diversify and outreach to a wide-ranging audience. We're still going to be doing Scotch, Irish programming, so next year we're still going to have music throughout the year. It's just not going to be a one-day big festival," said Varner.

Organizers said it will also be an opportunity for them to focus on more inclusive programming for the Cumberland County Historical Society.

"We'll have a whole new line of programming next year," said Varner.