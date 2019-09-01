× Man dies after shooting in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a man has died following an early morning shooting today in Chambersburg.

Chambersburg Borough Police responded to reported shots fired in the 200 block area of Lincoln Way West.

Once at the scene, police say they discovered the body of 27-year-old Edwin Perez-Huertas .

Perez-Huertas was found to have been shot multiple times and police say he had already succumbed to his injuries.

Police say they identified Brian Bonilla-Benitez, 32, as the shooter and he was taken into police custody without incident at the Motel 6 on Wayne Avenue.

Bonilla-Benitez is being charged with first-degree murder.

Police say the incident was isolated to the persons involved.

An autopsy is scheduled for Perez-Huertas in the upcoming days.

39.937591 -77.661102