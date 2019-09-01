One year later, neighbors say flash flooding damage dampens quality of life in York County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- It's been one year since flash flooding destroyed property throughout South Central Pennsylvania.

Up to 14 inches fell in parts of York County last Labor Day weekend; the heavy rain washed out some 40 roads -- some of which remain closed to this day.

Accomac Road in Hellam Township is still limited to one lane, and bright cones line River Road, which connects to Accomac.

"It's demoralizing, really," explained Paul Nevin. "If you walk up alongside the [Accomac] road, and look at the condition, you might not want to drive back."

Nevin still has a boulder field on his property from when he says the flash flooding washed away the other part of Accomac Road.

The rain sent those rocks cascading.

"We bought the house in 1985 so we've been here a long time been through a lot of river floods, but the flash flood last year was something that never happened before," added Nevin.

Flashback to last September, state leaders and local lawmakers stopped by to see the damage.

"Very quickly after that, they did emergency repairs which were wonderful, but since then, very little has happened," said Nevin.

A generator continues to power temporary traffic signals along Accomac Road, and Nevin's next door neighbor still does not have a driveway.

Nevin says he "absolutely" feels he and his neighbors have been forgotten.

People in other parts of York County are dealing with the same thing; 9 roads are still closed in Chanceford Township, 2 in Shrewsbury Township, and 1 in Lower Chanceford Township, according to Mark Walters, a spokesman for York County.

"What I want to see if for the state and local officials to gain the will to make it possible for things like this to be repaired," added Nevin.

Until someone's will paves the way on Accomac and River Roads, Nevin says he can't make all the necessary repairs to his home.

He's says he is stuck in limbo and fearful of what could happen to his home if another flash flood strikes.

Besides homeowners, flood damage continues to impact Red Lion, Eastern York, and Southern York School Districts which have created detours for some of their busing routes because of roadway issues.

In regards to monetary damage, Walters says York County entered $16.9 million in public damage to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which was later whittled down by FEMA to around $14.5 million.

He says additional damage become apparent as time went on, but FEMA only gives counties 30 days after a storm to report damage for a federal disaster declaration.

According to Walters, York County Office of Emergency Management believes York County had enough damage to reach the $18.6 million threshold for the federal disaster declaration which would have provided additional support to those impacted areas.

Walters sent FOX43 this list of all the closures:

Chanceford Township

Cramer Road from Wise Road to Stamper Road

Old Forge Road (bridge out) from Duff Hollow Road to Wolf Road

Gipe Road (bridge out) Lucky Road to Enfield Road

Gum Tree Road (bridge out) Furnace Road to Gordon House Road

Sechrist Road (bridge out) Muddy Creek Forks Road to Ted Wallace Road

Frey Road (bridge out) Brown Road to Trinity Road

Ted Wallace Road (bridge out) Workinger Road to Good Road

Muddy Creek Forks Road (bridge out)

Lucky Road (bridge out) at Furnace Road

Lower Chanceford Township

Kennedy Road (bridge out) Bruce Road to Piney Hill Road

Shrewsbury Township

White Oak Road (bridge out) Sawmill Road to Line Road

Line Road (bridge out) Short Road to Brillstrick Road

