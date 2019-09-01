× Police: If your vehicle was broken into in Columbia, contact us

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Columbia Borough Police Department is asking anyone who had their vehicles broken into overnight to give them a call.

Police say a juvenile turned himself in and gave them a number of items that he took from vehicles overnight between August 29 and August 30.

According to police, so far they’ve spoken to victims in the 100 block of South 8th Street, 800 block of Chestnut Street and the first block of South 6th Street.

You can contact Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735