Police: Mentally disabled woman missing in Columbia

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Columbia Borough Police are looking for a mentally disabled woman missing since yesterday night.

Family of Joelys Bulgala, 20, told police she went for a walk between 8:50 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. in the 700 block of Manor Street with several young relatives yesterday night. They say the young relatives returned a short time later and told them Bulgala had continued to walk west along Manor Street.

According to police, Bulgala is mentally disabled and will talk to anyone. She is described as being five feet, one inch tall, 150 pounds, with curly brown hair, brown eyes, wearing glasses, a bright yellow dress, a pink purse, and gold shoes.

Police say family said Bulgala doesn’t know anyone in Columbia.

Columbia Borough Police are asking residents in the area to review their surveillance footage to see if Bulgala is seen on their systems.

If anyone has information they are asked to contact the police department at 717-684-7735.