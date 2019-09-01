Soggy Labor Day as storms make a return, plus uncertainty remains high with track of Dorian

WET LABOR DAY: We ended off the weekend on a gloomy note with plenty of cloud cover and a couple of showers and storms in our northern counties. Wet weather will become more widespread tonight and tomorrow as moisture continues to build back in behind a warm front. That front is held up to our south and west right now, but is expected to pick up forward movement and cross through by early Monday morning. Tomorrow we will find ourselves in the warm sector, wedged between the warm front and cold front. This area is favorable for shower and storm development. We will likely see scattered showers and storms through Labor Day with temperatures a bit warmer than today, we should make a return to the 80s. Outdoor plans for Labor Day look like a bad idea, although the overall threat of severe weather remains very low. We have been highlighted in a marginal risk from the Storm Prediction Center for tomorrows storms, but this is the lowest threat on the severe weather scale. With regards to severe weather, we will likely see little sunshine to destabilize the atmosphere and temperatures will likely be too cool to support any severe weather. Isolated damaging wind gusts and heavy rain will be the main threats.

WARMING UP THROUGH WEDNESDAY: Another warm up is on the way beyond today. As mentioned, we will make a return to the 80s for Monday as a warm front swings through early tomorrow morning. A cold front does march through the area late on Labor Day, but temperatures will continue to warm through Wednesday. Sunshine returns by Tuesday bringing a nice feel for the first day back to the office for many after the holiday. By Wednesday, a digging trough in the upper levels of the atmosphere along with a surface cold front will swing through. Out ahead of the front, strong southerly winds will bring unseasonably warm temperatures for the middle of the week. We could be making a run for 90 degrees on Wednesday before dramatically cooling off as we head into the second half of the work week.

UNCERTAINTY WITH DORIAN: There are still many questions to be answered with regards to Hurricane Dorian and exactly what it will do once it moves past the Bahamas. If it maintains a more easterly track, it will likely hug the coast which would mean we avoid any real dangerous impacts from the storm. We could see some breezy winds and cooler temperatures and cloudy skies Thursday – Sunday, but limited rain showers. If the storm does stay further west, that could mean more rainfall for us and stronger winds. At this point in time, we can only speculate what Dorian will do. The critical point in the forecast will likely be Tuesday when Dorian is anticipated to make the turn northward. How far west Dorian gets before that will determine where the storm goes.

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash