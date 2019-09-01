York community gathers to recreate historic photograph

YORK, Pa. — Residents, volunteers and city leaders gathered at the edges of Continental Square to take a photograph.

It wasn’t just any photograph: It recreated an image taken 100 years ago Saturday.

On September 1, 1919, local Boy Scout troops, elected officials, residents and more stood in the city’s center square to commemorate the annual convention and parade of the York County Firemen’s Association.

At 1 p.m. on September 1, 2019, a photographer captured a reproduction of the photo Saturday, even using a done to take a picture of the occasion.

Those in attendance say they wanted to reflect on the historical aspect of recreating the photo.

“York is a historic city and every day that we spend in York is our time and our place in history. This is really a snapshot of our moment in history and we hope that in a hundred years, they’ll take this photograph again and every hundred years from now on this day at this time, they’ll stop for a moment, pause and take a self-portrait with York,” said Phil Doucette of York.

“We hope to start a tradition with this that you’ll have centennial photos going on for centuries,” said York Mayor Michael Helfrich.