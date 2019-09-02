× 34 people killed after boat catches fire off California’s Santa Cruz Island

At least 34 people have been killed after a boat caught fire off Santa Cruz Island, California, early Monday morning, fire officials have confirmed.

Fox affiliate KTTV confirmed the fatalities, according to FOX News.

Authorities are rescuing passengers from a 75-foot boat that caught on fire off the coast of Santa Cruz Island in Southern California, the US Coast Guard told CNN Monday.

The Coast Guard Los Angeles said, “there were 34 people on board and the Coast Guard has rescued five.” It was not immediately clear if those five were included in the 34 total.

“A group of crew members has been rescued (one with minor injuries) and efforts continue to evacuate the remaining passengers,” the Coast Guard tweeted Monday morning.

The Coast Guard and other agencies are responding.

The Ventura County Fire Department said it responded to a report of a dive boat on fire around 3:30 a.m. (6:30 a.m. ET).

The boat, dubbed “Conception,” is based out of Santa Barbara Harbor, according to harbor patrol officer Nathan Alldredge.

Authorities responded to a call for fire and rescue support in the Platts Harbor area of Santa Cruz Island before 4 a.m., he said. When they arrived, they found “at least 30 passengers on board and (the boat was) fully involved in flames,” Alldredge said.

According to Truth Aquatics website, which conducts boat charters, Conception left Saturday on a three-day cruise and was scheduled to return today.