Cumberland Valley High School raising money for pediatric cancer

SILVER SPRING, Pa. - There's something special about students and the community working together, not for themselves, but for the greater good.

"It's not about the money, it's about the effort," Claire Stoner, senior, said.

For years, Cumberland Valley High School students have worked with the Four Diamonds Fund to raise money combatting pediatric cancer. Last year, they raised more than $300,000. This sent their cumulative total over the years to more than $2 million.

"There are people out there that have to deal with this terrible thing. There is a way you can help. You can still support those that you don`t know," Bruklyn Cooper, senior, said.

"You really see how much we`re doing for them. We see the direct effects of it and it`s really heartwarming," Grace Brown-Scherer, senior, said.

Each year, they hold a variety of events including car washes, pep rallies and more. They have a golf tournament to raise money, too. This year, they're still looking for players to participate in the tournament. For more information on that event and all that Cumberland Valley High School does throughout the year to raise money for pediatric cancer, head to their website.