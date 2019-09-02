Enjoy a drink this Labor Day with selections from Fine Wine & Good Spirits

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Do you need any last minute drink ideas for Labor Day?
Then, Fine Wine & Good Spirits has you covered.
Today, Nichole Biggus from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen with some drink recipes.
Check them out in the clip above and the recipes below:
Cucumber-Mint Cooler
- 2 oz Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint Vodka
- 4 round cucumber slices
- ½ tsp fresh ginger
- 2 lime wedges
- 2 mint sprigs, plus 1 for garnish
- Sparkling water
Combine first five ingredients in a shaker. Muddle, then strain into a tall glass filled with ice. Top with sparkling water. Garnish with mint sprig.
Red Stag Simmer Down
- 1 oz Jim Beam Red Stag Black Cherry Whiskey
- 3 oz lemonade
- 1 each, lemon wedge and Bing cherry
Combine first two ingredients in a tall glass filled with ice. Garnish with lemon wedge and cherry.