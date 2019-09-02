Enjoy a drink this Labor Day with selections from Fine Wine & Good Spirits

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Do you need any last minute drink ideas for Labor Day?

Then, Fine Wine & Good Spirits has you covered.

Today, Nichole Biggus from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen with some drink recipes.

Check them out in the clip above and the recipes below:

Cucumber-Mint Cooler

2 oz Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint Vodka

4 round cucumber slices

½ tsp fresh ginger

2 lime wedges

2 mint sprigs, plus 1 for garnish

Sparkling water

Combine first five ingredients in a shaker. Muddle, then strain into a tall glass filled with ice. Top with sparkling water. Garnish with mint sprig.

Red Stag Simmer Down

1 oz Jim Beam Red Stag Black Cherry Whiskey

3 oz lemonade

1 each, lemon wedge and Bing cherry

Combine first two ingredients in a tall glass filled with ice. Garnish with lemon wedge and cherry.