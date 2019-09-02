HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Here’s the Week 3 schedule for the L-L League, Mid-Penn, Tri-Valley League and YAIAA

Friday, September 6

Non-League

Cedar Crest (2-0) at York (1-1)

Hempfield (1-1) at Central York (1-1)

Central Dauphin (1-1) at Manheim Township (2-0)

McCaskey (0-2) at Reading (2-0)

Dallastown (0-2) at Penn Manor (1-1)

Manheim Central (2-0) at Warwick (2-0)

Wilson (2-0) at Spring Ford (1-1)

Governor Mifflin (0-2) at Cocalico (2-0)

Conestoga Valley (0-2) at Spring Grove (1-1)

Conrad Weiser (0-2) at Elizabethtown (2-0)

Garden Spot (0-2) at Palmyra (0-2)

Solanco (1-1) at New Oxford (2-0)

Boiling Springs (0-2) at Big Spring (2-0)

Camp Hill (1-1) at West Perry (2-0)

East Pennsboro (0-2) at York Suburban (2-0)

Middletown (2-0) at Bishop McDevitt (1-1)

Milton Hershey (1-1) at Hershey (1-1)

Steelton-Highspire (2-0) at Delone Catholic (0-2)

Marian Catholic (0-2) at Trinity (2-0)

Hanover (0-2) at Greencastle-Antrim (0-2)

Mifflin County (0-2) at Northeastern (2-0)

Mechanicsburg (1-1) at Northern York (1-1)

Shippensburg (2-0) at Bermudian Springs (1-1)

Waynesboro (1-1) at Gettysburg (1-1)

Taylor Allderdice (0-2) Altoona (0-2)

Carlisle (1-1) at South Western (0-2)

CD East (1-1) at Archbishop Wood (2-0)

Chambersburg (2-0) at Red Lion (2-0)

Coatesville (0-1) at Cumberland Valley (2-0)

Hollidaysburg (2-0) at State College (2-0)

Lower Dauphin (0-2) at Exeter Township (1-1)

Dover (0-2) at Red Land (1-1)

Huntingdon (1-1) at Susquehanna Township (1-1)

Eastern York (1-1) at Littlestown (1-1)

Kennard-Dale (1-1) at Biglerville (0-2)

Susquehannock (2-0) at York Catholic (0-2)

James Buchanan (1-1) at Fairfield (0-2)

Tri-Valley League

Halifax (0-1, 0-2) at Line Mountain (1-0, 1-1)

Juniata (1-0, 1-1) at Susquenita (0-1, 1-1)

Millersburg (0-1, 1-1) at Upper Dauphin (1-0, 2-0)

Pine Grove (1-0, 2-0) at Newport (0-1, 0-2)

Williams Valley (1-0, 2-0) at Tri-Valley (0-1, 1-1)

L-L League Section 3

Annville-Cleona (1-0, 1-1) at Ephrata (1-0, 1-1)

Columbia (0-1, 1-1) at Donegal (1-0, 1-1)

Lancaster Catholic (1-0, 2-0) at Elco (0-1, 0-2)

Lebanon (1-0, 1-1) at Pequea Valley (0-1, 0-2)

Northern Lebanon (0-1, 0-2) at Octorara (0-1, 0-2)

Saturday, September 7

Non-League

Harrisburg (1-1) at Cedar Cliff (1-1)

Lampeter-Strasburg (2-0) at West York (0-2)

Schuylkill Valley (0-2) at York Tech (0-2)

