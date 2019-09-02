HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Here’s the Week 3 schedule for the L-L League, Mid-Penn, Tri-Valley League and YAIAA
Friday, September 6
Non-League
Cedar Crest (2-0) at York (1-1)
Hempfield (1-1) at Central York (1-1)
Central Dauphin (1-1) at Manheim Township (2-0)
McCaskey (0-2) at Reading (2-0)
Dallastown (0-2) at Penn Manor (1-1)
Manheim Central (2-0) at Warwick (2-0)
Wilson (2-0) at Spring Ford (1-1)
Governor Mifflin (0-2) at Cocalico (2-0)
Conestoga Valley (0-2) at Spring Grove (1-1)
Conrad Weiser (0-2) at Elizabethtown (2-0)
Garden Spot (0-2) at Palmyra (0-2)
Solanco (1-1) at New Oxford (2-0)
Boiling Springs (0-2) at Big Spring (2-0)
Camp Hill (1-1) at West Perry (2-0)
East Pennsboro (0-2) at York Suburban (2-0)
Middletown (2-0) at Bishop McDevitt (1-1)
Milton Hershey (1-1) at Hershey (1-1)
Steelton-Highspire (2-0) at Delone Catholic (0-2)
Marian Catholic (0-2) at Trinity (2-0)
Hanover (0-2) at Greencastle-Antrim (0-2)
Mifflin County (0-2) at Northeastern (2-0)
Mechanicsburg (1-1) at Northern York (1-1)
Shippensburg (2-0) at Bermudian Springs (1-1)
Waynesboro (1-1) at Gettysburg (1-1)
Taylor Allderdice (0-2) Altoona (0-2)
Carlisle (1-1) at South Western (0-2)
CD East (1-1) at Archbishop Wood (2-0)
Chambersburg (2-0) at Red Lion (2-0)
Coatesville (0-1) at Cumberland Valley (2-0)
Hollidaysburg (2-0) at State College (2-0)
Lower Dauphin (0-2) at Exeter Township (1-1)
Dover (0-2) at Red Land (1-1)
Huntingdon (1-1) at Susquehanna Township (1-1)
Eastern York (1-1) at Littlestown (1-1)
Kennard-Dale (1-1) at Biglerville (0-2)
Susquehannock (2-0) at York Catholic (0-2)
James Buchanan (1-1) at Fairfield (0-2)
Tri-Valley League
Halifax (0-1, 0-2) at Line Mountain (1-0, 1-1)
Juniata (1-0, 1-1) at Susquenita (0-1, 1-1)
Millersburg (0-1, 1-1) at Upper Dauphin (1-0, 2-0)
Pine Grove (1-0, 2-0) at Newport (0-1, 0-2)
Williams Valley (1-0, 2-0) at Tri-Valley (0-1, 1-1)
L-L League Section 3
Annville-Cleona (1-0, 1-1) at Ephrata (1-0, 1-1)
Columbia (0-1, 1-1) at Donegal (1-0, 1-1)
Lancaster Catholic (1-0, 2-0) at Elco (0-1, 0-2)
Lebanon (1-0, 1-1) at Pequea Valley (0-1, 0-2)
Northern Lebanon (0-1, 0-2) at Octorara (0-1, 0-2)
Saturday, September 7
Non-League
Harrisburg (1-1) at Cedar Cliff (1-1)
Lampeter-Strasburg (2-0) at West York (0-2)
Schuylkill Valley (0-2) at York Tech (0-2)