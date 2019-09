× Man allegedly struck victim in face while she was holding an infant

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A 32-year-old man is accused of striking an individual in the face while she was holding an infant.

Police say the infant was also struck during the altercation.

The incident occurred at a home in Carlisle early Sunday morning.

Justin Jefferies has been charged endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, and harassment.