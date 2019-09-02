× Man charged after he allegedly punched victim who was holding infant son

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A 32-year-old man faces charges following a domestic situation that occurred over the weekend.

The incident occurred Sunday morning outside of a home in Carlisle.

During an argument, charging documents say Justin Jefferies smacked the phone out of a woman’s hand who was holding a four-month-old child. When the victim went to pick up the phone, Jefferies allegedly punched the victim in the face, which also struck the infant at the same time.

Jefferies has been charged with endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, and harassment, court documents show.