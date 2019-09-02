× Police ID man killed in Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG — The man killed in a shooting in Harrisburg Friday night has been identified as Kyler Waiwada, according to police.

Around 8:15 p.m., police were called to the 1800 block of State Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they found Waiwada suffering from a gunshot wound to the rear of a home.

Waiwada was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Anyone with information should contact Harrisburg Police 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here.