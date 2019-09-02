Police ID man killed in Harrisburg shooting

Posted 2:38 PM, September 2, 2019, by

HARRISBURG — The man killed in a shooting in Harrisburg Friday night has been identified as Kyler Waiwada, according to police.

Around 8:15 p.m., police were called to the 1800 block of State Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they found Waiwada suffering from a gunshot wound to the rear of a home.

Waiwada was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Anyone with information should contact Harrisburg Police 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.