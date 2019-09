LANCASTER — Manheim Township Police are looking for help in identifying a shoplifting suspect at a Wegman’s store in Lancaster.

According to police, the pictured suspect entered the Wegman’s, located on 2000 Crossings Boulevard, at about 3 p.m. on August 28. He allegedly took $87.97 worth of deodorant, body wash, and Tide Pods and left without paying, police say.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.