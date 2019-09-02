× Police seek help in identifying suspect scrubs snatchers in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — Manheim Township Police are seeking help in identifying two women accused of trying to use phony gift cards to purchase scrubs at a store near the Park City Mall on Saturday.

According to police, the women entered the Scrubs and Beyond store located on the 800 block of Plaza Boulevard Saturday at about 7 p.m. and attempted to buy 11 sets of scrubs with fraudulent cards.

When employees at the store questioned the cards’ validity, the women allegedly grabbed the clothing and fled without paying, police say.

Total loss to the store is estimated at $295.01, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.