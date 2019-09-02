× Police seek robbery suspect in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a robbery suspect.

Police say the pictured man robbed the Exxon on Enola Road Sunday around 10:40 p.m. and then Gulf Station on Erford Road five minutes later.

In both robberies, police say the man handed the clerk a note demanding money. He then fled in a small silver SUV.

Police also believe that the man is involved in other area robberies, including one that took place at a Speedway in Silver Spring Township and another, possibly, at 12:30 a.m. Monday on West Trindle Road.

Anyone with information should contact East Pennsboro Township Police at 717-732-3633 or through county dispatch at 717-238-9676. You can also submit a tip here.