Rain makes way for sunny last day at Kipona Festival

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The early morning rain didn't keep people from enjoying Kipona Festival Labor Day. Many people took advantage of the afternoon sun to stop by the festival.

Puddles were left behind after storms moved through Harrisburg's Kipona Festival early Monday morning.

"I thought, 'I'm going to stay in bed and she's going to work,'" said Lori Suglia, Mama Mia Owner. "Because I really didn't think it was going to be busy but the sun's popping out."

Many vendors at the festival, like Suglia thought the day would be a wash. She thought on top of the weather, the Labor Day holiday would keep people away. But, around noon, the sun came out and so did the people.

"It seems like there's a lot of people here today which I thought maybe there would be cookouts," said Suglia. "But so far we actually started off with a really good Monday."

The crowds of people were a pleasant surprised for not only Suglia, but Will Horn, owner of Tiki T's Mini Donuts. He's also a first-time vendor at Kipona. He, like Suglia, thought the day would be slow.

"It's been very, very busy," said Horn. "Looks like a lot of success for everybody so far."

Both Horn and Suglia remained optimistic the rain wouldn't keep people away, at least for long.

"We're going to think positive," said Suglia. "It's going to be a nice day."

Kipona wraps up Monday night at seven. This marks the 103rd year for the festival.