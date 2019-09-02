State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in York City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK -- State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in York City, the city's police department said in a news release.

Around 2:53 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the area of North Duke and North Streets for a report of a trespassing, according to police.

Officers attempted to stop the trespasser, police said, and at some point, that individual displayed a gun.

Police stated in the news release that officers fired as they feared for their safety. The suspect was struck at least once in the leg. That individual was transported to York Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.