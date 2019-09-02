State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in York City

Posted 4:50 PM, September 2, 2019, by , Updated at 05:17PM, September 2, 2019

YORK -- State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in York City, the city's police department said in a news release.

Around 2:53 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the area of North Duke and North Streets for a report of a trespassing, according to police.

Officers attempted to stop the trespasser, police said, and at some point, that individual displayed a gun.

Police stated in the news release that officers fired as they feared for their safety. The suspect was struck at least once in the leg. That individual was transported to York Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.