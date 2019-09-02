× State Police: Motorcyclist killed after he struck side of tractor in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed after he struck the side of a tractor Friday afternoon in Franklin County, according to State Police.

The crash occurred just after 3 p.m. in the 6800 block of Edenville Cheesetown Road, Saint Thomas Township.

State Police say Donald Leedy, 61, and the tractor were traveling west when Leedy attempted to overtake the tractor as the tractor was turning left. Leedy’s motorcycle struck the front driver side wheel of the tractor.

Leedy was pronounced dead at the scene.