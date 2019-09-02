× Steelers sign CB Joe Haden to two-year extension

PITTSBURGH– The Steelers’ top defensive back has signed to stay with the team for the next three seasons.

The team and CB Joe Haden have agreed to a two-year extension worth $22 million, according to reports.

Haden, 30, is entering his third year with the Steelers after being cut by the Cleveland Browns after training camp in 2017.

While Haden only appeared in 11 games that season, he rebounded to start 15 games in 2018 and recorded two interceptions and 63 tackles.

Now, he is under contract with the team through the 2021 season.