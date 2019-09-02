Storms likely to bring heavy downpours this evening, drying up for Tuesday!

STORMS THIS EVENING: A warm front swung through early this morning bringing back with it a strong stream of tropical moisture. Dew points soared back up into the low 70s and it’s been a rather uncomfortable Labor Day. We saw a good amount of showers and storms to start off the day, then a brief dry period. As a cold front advances from the west, storms will fire up ahead of its passage late tonight. South-central PA is highlighted in a marginal risk for severe storms today by the Storm Prediction Center, but at this time it does not look like we will see any storms that reach severe criteria. Some heavy downpours and isolated damaging wind gusts are possible, but that will likely be the worst of it. Flooding threat remains very low even with the storms earlier today because we’ve had a couple of dry days to sit on. As the cold front crosses through tonight, humidity will drop off nicely and Tuesday will shape up to be a much better day. More storms are likely by Wednesday.

MORE STORMS WEDNESDAY: As many head back to the office on Tuesday after Labor Day off, we will be welcoming back some beautiful weather. Sunshine makes a return along with comfortable humidity. That is very short lived as a strong trough begins to dip in the upper levels of the atmosphere, and along with it brings a strong cold front at the surface. Tuesday night will already start to feel muggy again and temperatures are expected to get into the upper 80s by Wednesday afternoon. It’s possible we top out in the 90s in spots! Some storms will likely fire up before the front crosses, although we are not expected any storms of severe magnitude. Big changes are on the way beyond Wednesday and lots of uncertainty still remains with Dorian.

DORIAN BEGINS NORTHWARD JOG: Some good news to pass along with regards to Hurricane Dorian, it has begun its subtle jog northward. It is still crawling at just 1 mph WNW, but every hour and every mile matter when it comes to Florida. Coastal cities from Florida up through the Carolinas still need to be on alert; dangerous storm surge, damaging winds, and heavy rain are all still very real concerns for those living along the coast. Regardless of whether the eye of the storm makes landfall in Florida or not, the eye wall will likely brush the coast and that is the scariest part of the storm with the most damaging winds and heaviest rain. Looking ahead, Dorian will likely ride up the eastern seaboard and could bring us some cloudy skies and gusty winds Thursday through Saturday. We shouldn’t feel the brunt of the storm in any way up here in Pennsylvania.

