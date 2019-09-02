× Traffic stop leads to weapons, drug charges for Lancaster County man

LANCASTER COUNTY — A traffic stop for an expired inspection sticker led to drug and weapons charges for a 20-year-old Lancaster County man, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

Ethan Ryan Bruckhart was pulled over on Fruitville Pike near Fairland Road near Manheim early Monday morning for the inspection sticker violation, police say. During the investigation, police discovered a concealed shotgun in his vehicle, along with a small amount of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, police say.

Bruckhart was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, possessing a prohibited offensive weapon, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also issued a summary violation for the expired inspection sticker, police say.