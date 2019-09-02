× Woman accused of stealing from register at Lancaster County Weis Markets

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police have charged a Lancaster County woman with theft by unlawful taking after she allegedly stole from the cash register at the grocery store where she was formerly employed.

Danielle Marie Yeagley, 37, is accused of stealing $394.58 from the register at a Weis Markets on Doe Run Road in Manheim, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

She was charged on Friday, police say.