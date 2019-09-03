× After walking through homicide crime scene, man made two calls to 911 which lasted approximately 30 minutes

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 34-year-old man has been charged after police say he walked through a homicide crime scene Sunday.

Police say Michael Douglas entered the crime scene in the 200 block of Lincoln Highway West and refused to leave after multiple officers directed him to leave.

Douglas had to be forcefully removed from the scene, police add.

After Douglas left the crime scene, he called 911 twice for a non-emergency, police say. The two calls lasted approximately 30 minutes.

Douglas has been charged with obstructing administration of law or other governmental function communications with 911 systems.