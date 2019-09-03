× Arrest warrant issued for robbery suspect in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Chambersburg man accused of robbing Speedway on Carlisle Pike Monday.

Silver Spring Township Police say Steven Revelle entered the store around 5:20 a.m. and allegedly handed the teller a note demanding money.

Revelle fled the area in a light-colored 2011 Hyundai Tucson with PA registration WR94599.

Police advise the public to call 911 if Revelle or the vehicle is observed. Anyone with additional information should contact Detective Andrew Bassler at 717-591-8240 or via email: abassler@sstwp.org.