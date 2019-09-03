× Body of missing toddler Nalani Johnson found in Indiana County park

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — The body of missing toddler Nalani Johnson has been found at Pine Ridge Park in Indiana County, officials said Tuesday at a news conference.

The 2-year-old was last seen around 5 p.m. Saturday. An amber alert was issued that night.

Paul Johnson, the child’s father, told police he was riding in a car in Allegheny County with his daughter and two friends that evening. Johnson and one friend exited the vehicle at one point and when Johnson attempted to get his daughter out of the car seat, another friend (the driver) — identified as 25-year-old Sharena Nancy — drove away.

In a news conference earlier Tuesday, police said that Johnson was in the beginning of an “intermittent romantic relationship” with Nancy.

Johnson, his friend and Nancy had spend several hours together with the toddler Saturday.

That evening, an argument ensued when Nancy was driving which prompted Johnson and his friend to get out of the vehicle, according to police.

Nancy was arrested during a traffic stop around 7:30 p.m. The child was not inside.

Nancy, who claimed that Johnson sold his daughter to an individual for $10,000 and asked her to complete the drop-off Saturday evening, was charged kidnapping of a minor, interference with custody of children and concealment of whereabouts of a child.

CNN contributed to this report.