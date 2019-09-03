× Carlisle woman accused of intentionally striking individual with her vehicle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Carlisle woman is accused of intentionally striking an individual with her vehicle.

The incident occurred Sunday evening in the housing parking lot behind the 300 block of North West Street, police say.

Witness statements and video footage determined that Gina Myers, 58, was operating a vehicle that struck the victim and she allegedly did it on purpose after driving over the curb.

Police say Myers then left the scene.

Though, she was located and arrested on charges of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person, court documents show.

Myers was released Monday on $9,000 unsecured bail.