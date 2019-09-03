Cash 5 Lottery ticket worth $200,000 sold at Weis Markets in Palmyra

LEBANON COUNTY — A Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $200,000 was sold Friday at a Weis Markets store in Palmyra, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced.

The ticket, which matched the winning numbers of 07-09-16-27-31, was sold at the grocery store located on the 900 block of E. Main St. The store earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the Lottery said.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. The ticket holder should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

More than 24,000 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.

