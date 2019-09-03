Columbia Police searching for missing teen

Posted 11:44 AM, September 3, 2019, by

LANCASTER COUNTY — Columbia Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who is missing after running away from home.

Hailey Bostic was last seen at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday after leaving home following an argument with her family, police say. She is described as a white girl with red hair and blue eyes, about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing approximately 125 pounds. She has a tattoo of a rose on her left hand, and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black/white sweatpants, police say.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Columbia Police at (717) 684-7735.

