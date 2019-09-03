× Crews on the scene of gas leak near Conestoga Valley Middle & High School

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a gas leak near Conestoga Valley School District’s middle and high school campus.

Emergency crews were sent to the 1000 block of Horseshoe Road near Willow Road in East Lampeter Township. around 9:10 a.m. for a reported gas leak.

Currently, Horseshoe Road is closed between Mount Sidney, and Willow Roads.

Kendal Gapinski, the spokesperson for the Conestoga Valley School District, released the following statement:

This morning, Conestoga Valley was told by the fire department of a gas leak in an area west of the high school campus near the intersection of Willow Road and Horseshoe Road. After consulting with emergency officials, it was determined that the high school is not impacted at this time; however, as a precaution, we are keeping students from going outside on the west side of the building. We will continue to follow our All Hazards Plan, take direction from the fire department and monitor the situation. The safety of our students remains our top priority.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.