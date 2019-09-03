× Dallastown man charged with drug, weapons offenses after traffic stop in Red Lion

YORK COUNTY — State Police have charged an 18-year-old Dallastown man with drug and firearms offenses after the vehicle he was riding in fled an attempted traffic stop last Friday in Red Lion, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.

Antonio Joseph Laboy, of the 300 block of S. Pleasant Ave., is charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, person not to possess firearms, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and possession of a prohibited offensive weapon in the incident, which occurred shortly after 2 a.m. in the area of Boxwood Road in Red Lion, State Police say.

A trooper conducting a traffic stop noticed a 1996 Ford Ranger being driven by a person known to on a suspended license, according to the complaint. The trooper attempted to stop the Ranger, but it left the area at a high rate of speed, the complaint states.

After leading police on a pursuit through the intersection of N. Main and W. High streets in Red Lion, the vehicle eventually pulled over in the area of E. Gay St., police say.

Troopers searching the vehicle detected the odor of marijuana and located two plastic bags containing suspected marijuana inside the vehicle, the complaint states. Police also found a loaded Smith & Wesson .380 caliber handgun in the pocket in the back of the front passenger seat, according to the complaint.

Laboy, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was seated in the rear front passenger seat at the time of the traffic stop, police say. He allegedly admitted that the firearm was his, and that he had not purchased it legally. He also stated all the marijuana found in the vehicle belonged to him, police say.

During a search of Laboy, police found he was in possession of a pair of brass knuckles, according to the complaint.