× Death of 18-year-old shot and killed in Harrisburg ruled a homicide, coroner says

HARRISBURG — The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday that the death of an 18-year-old man killed in a shooting last week in Harrisburg is a homicide.

Kyler Waiwada was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting on the 1800 block of State Street on Friday night. The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m.

Waiwada was found at the rear of a home, where he died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick.