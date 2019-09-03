Death of 18-year-old shot and killed in Harrisburg ruled a homicide, coroner says

Posted 2:36 PM, September 3, 2019, by

HARRISBURG — The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday that the death of an 18-year-old man killed in a shooting last week in Harrisburg is a homicide.

Kyler Waiwada was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting on the 1800 block of State Street on Friday night. The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m.

Waiwada was found at the rear of a home, where he died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.