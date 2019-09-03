Drier for Tuesday, but still very warm and humid

WARM THROUGH MIDWEEK: Temperatures stay on the warm side through the middle of the week, but it won’t come without small shower and thunderstorm chances. In the meantime, Tuesday is expected to be a drier day. There are areas of haze and fog to start, with temperatures starting in the lower to middle 60s. The rest of the day brings plenty of sunshine. Temperatures are still quite warm, with highs reaching the lower to middle 80s. It’s still quite muggy. The overnight period is mostly clear, warm and stuffy. Expect lows in the middle to upper 60s. Wednesday brings partly cloudy skies and the chance for a few thunderstorms as the next cold front arrives. The best chance is early to mid-afternoon, and there’s a small chance for a stronger storm in our southeastern counties. Damaging winds and flooding are a small potential should that stronger storm happen. It’s still muggy, with even warmer temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. Some spots could get to 90 degrees if they manage to stay dry.

TURNING COOLER: Cooler and less humid air starts to slide in behind the cold front, but Hurricane Dorian starts traveling faster up the coast and will have some influence as well, although for Central PA, it’s minimal. The combination of these factors brings a mostly cloudy to overcast day with cooler temperatures in the place and breezy conditions to the Thursday forecast. Humidity levels are very low too! Expect temperatures are in the middle to upper 70s. Friday brings overcast skies and much cooler temperatures as Dorian passes nearby offshore. Temperatures are in the lower 70s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Skies brighten up for Saturday as Dorian speeds away from the East Coast. Expect partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are a bit higher with the return to sunshine. Expect those afternoon highs in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees. Humidity levels are low, and they stay that way through the rest of the weekend. Sunday brings partly sunny skies. Temperatures fall back into the 70s. Monday brings even cooler air! Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Tuesday!

-Andrea Michaels