× Father shoots 7-year-old son, then turns gun on himself

RISING SUN, MD (WMAR) — The Cecil County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder/suicide Sunday afternoon.

At 3:30 p.m., deputies, Maryland State Police troopers, and Town of Rising Sun police officers were called to the scene of the shooting in the 1100 block of Ridge Road in Rising Sun. At the scene, officers said they found 7-year-old Mason Holcombe with multiple gunshot wounds inside the home.

According to officials, his father, 33-year-old Joshua Holcombe was also found inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. He was flown to Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center where he died shortly after.

Deputies say Joshua Holcombe shot Mason before turning the gun on himself. They say the shooting happened after an argument broke out between Joshua and another family member inside the home.

Authorities located and seized a handgun they believe was used during the incident inside the home.

Investigators were able to contact witnesses who were there during the incident. They say the investigation is still ongoing and is being handled by detectives as an apparent murder/suicide. The motive for the incident is still being actively investigated by Sheriff’s Office detectives.

Police say Mason had previously attended Cecil County Public Schools but was currently enrolled in a private school in Chester County, Pennsylvania for the current school year. Cecil County Public Schools will have a crisis counseling team available to provide any necessary assistance to students and staff.

The Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore. Anyone who has questions regarding the press release may contact Lieutenant Michael Holmes at (443) 309 0201.