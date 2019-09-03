× Former houseparent at Milton Hershey School sentenced for molesting 2 additional students

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A former houseparent at The Milton Hershey School was sentenced to up to three years in prison for molesting two more female students, court records show.

Fernando Zagaceta, 45, was sentenced to Tuesday morning to 1 1/2 to 3 years in prison by Dauphin County Judge William T. Tully. Zagaceta had previously served a six- to 23-month prison term for sexually assaulting another student in 2015.

The two additional victims were assaulted around the same time, according to prosecutors. The victims came forward about two years after Zagaceta was sentenced in the first case.

He pleaded no contest to indecent assault, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children, and related offenses in the latter cases.