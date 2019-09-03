× FOX43 News Featured and FOX43 Sunday Sports Frenzy to debut on September 7 & 8

YORK, PA – Beginning this weekend, September 7 and 8, WPMT FOX43 will add two new local news programs to the lineup, FOX43 NEWS FEATURED and FOX43 SUNDAY SPORTS FRENZY, further cementing FOX43’s “Expect More” promise to viewers. FOX43 currently provides more hours of local news content than any other broadcast television station in the Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon and York, Pennsylvania, market. The addition of these programs is part of FOX43’s commitment to providing Central Pennsylvania with unparalleled local news coverage.

FOX43 SUNDAY SPORTS FRENZY is an all-new live program scheduled for Sunday nights at 11:00pm, immediately following FOX43 NEWS AT TEN. The half hour show will focus on both local and regional high school and college sports teams, including Penn State athletics. The SUNDAY SPORTS FRENZY will also include coverage of local dirt track and sprint car racing, an arena where the rabid fans have been underserved by local television news outlets.

To support the SUNDAY SPORTS FRENZY, FOX43 has expanded the in-house roster of sports reporters and anchors. Anchor and Sports Director Todd Sadowski, who has been with FOX43 since 2000, and weekend sports anchor Andrew Kalista are now joined by Lyndsay Barna and Alex Cawley. Barna will be a familiar face to FOX43 viewers, as she has been a reporter for FOX43 since 2016. Cawley begin working for FOX43 full-time this summer, following sports journalism jobs in Elmira, New York, and State College, Pennsylvania. All four will bring the FRENZY to life every week, not only with recaps and highlights, but with in-depth interviews with local athletes and other rising stars.

“We’re continuing to expand our ‘Frenzy’ brand with the Sunday night sports show,” explained Sadowski. “We already have the ‘High School Football Frenzy’ that airs from late August to late November, and focuses on one particular sport and all of the excitement that surrounds it. We feel the time is right to give our viewers an all-local sports show 52 weeks a year, and channel the energy of every sport’s season.”

FOX43 SUNDAY SPORTS FRENZY premieres this Sunday, September 8, at 11:00pm.

A fresh concept for local news, FOX43 NEWS FEATURED will collect the week’s top stories into an hour-long show. The spotlight will be on the FOX43 team’s latest special reports and investigations, providing a thorough look at Central Pennsylvania’s week in news. FOX43 NEWS FEATURED will also re-present live interviews from earlier in the week, such as Matt Maisel’s “Capitol Beat” discussions with prominent Pennsylvania lawmakers.

“Our news staff puts in a lot of time and develops a ton of content that is both important and interesting to viewers,” says FOX43 VP and General Manager Chris Topf. “Taking one hour each week to highlight our best reporting from the previous week is a fantastic way to give viewers another opportunity to see the work we do outside of a regular newscast.”

FOX43 NEWS FEATURED premieres this Saturday, September 7, at 6:00am.

Both programs add to the already packed local news slate of FOX43 NEWS. With FOX43 MORNING NEWS, FOX43 NEWS FIRST AT FOUR and FOX43 NEWS AT TEN, FOX43 has more hours of local news than any other local television station. These two new shows further cement FOX43’s dedication to providing Central Pennsylvania with unparalleled local news coverage. FOX43 was recently honored with five nominations for Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Awards, including one for an eye-opening investigation into the child sex allegations in the Harrisburg Diocese.

Viewers are encouraged to connect with FOX43 online at FOX43.com, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/fox43news, and on Twitter and Instagram at @FOX43. FOX43 also offers several mobile and streaming apps on both iOS and Android platforms.

ABOUT FOX43: WPMT FOX43 changed minds about local news times when the station introduced a ten o’clock news to the Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York, Pennsylvania market in 1994. FOX43 NEWS AT TEN has consistently been a ratings winner and an Emmy Award winner since that launch, inspiring FOX43 to add other non-traditional news broadcasts. As proof of that mission, FOX43 currently provides more hours of local news than any other local station. WPMT FOX43 is a Tribune Media company. For more information, please visit http://www.fox43.com.

ABOUT TRIBUNE MEDIA: Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) is home to a diverse portfolio of television and digital properties driven by quality news, entertainment and sports programming. Tribune Media is comprised of Tribune Broadcasting’s 42 owned or operated local television stations reaching approximately 49 million households, national entertainment network WGN America, whose reach is more than 75 million households, Tribune Studios, and a variety of digital applications and websites commanding 49 million monthly unique visitors online. Tribune Media also includes Chicago’s WGN-AM, the national multicast networks Antenna TV and THIS TV and Covers Media Group, an unrivaled source of online sports betting information. Additionally, the Company owns and manages a significant number of real estate properties across the U.S. and holds a variety of investments, including a 31% interest in Television Food Network, G.P., which operates Food Network and Cooking Channel. For more information, please visit http://www.tribunemedia.com.