Franklin County man accused of releasing dogs to attack State Police attempting to arrest him

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A 26-year-old Fannetsburg man was charged Monday after State Police say he released his dogs on troopers investigating a domestic violence call.

Michael Coons, of the 17000 block of Fannettsburg Road East in Metal Township, is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, terroristic threats, and harassment in the incident, which occurred at about 7:30 p.m., police say.

According to police, troopers dispatched to the scene met Coons, who answered the door while holding one of his dogs by the collar. He initially complied when troopers asked him to secure the dog, police say.

But when the troopers told Coons he was going to be arrested as a result of the investigation into domestic violence allegations, Coons allegedly fled into his home and released his dogs. One of the dogs attacked a trooper who was attempting to take Coons into custody, police say.

The trooper suffered an injury to his leg, according to police.

The trooper fired his weapon, and the dog — which was not hit — retreated back inside the house, police say.

Coons then came outside and was taken into custody, according to police.