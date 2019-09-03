Gettysburg Anniversary Committee doesn’t anticipate organizing or hosting Battle of Gettysburg reenactment in July

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Gettysburg Anniversary Committee said Tuesday in a Facebook post that it doesn’t anticipate organizing or hosting a 157th Anniversary Reenactment of the Battle of Gettysburg in July.

The committee has put on the annual reenactment for the past 25 years.

“We are honored to have hosted over 100,000 reenactors, 500,000 visitors, and provided well over 1000 community staff positions,” the committee wrote on Facebook.

The committee advises the public to refer to Destination Gettysburg’s Event Schedule for events in the Gettysburg and Adams County area throughout the year.