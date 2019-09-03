YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Paying medical bills can be a daunting task.

Now, Help the Fight is seeking to help.

A primarily volunteer run organization, Help the Fight seeks to provide “gap funding” for breast cancer patients.

The organization’s largest fundraiser is held each year in October.

This year, its the 10th annual Benefit & Dinner Auction at Spooky Nook in Lancaster on October 5.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Lynda Charles, Co-Founder and President of Help The Fight, and Susie Daily, Patient Coordinator and Office Administrator, stopped by the set to offer more on the event.

For more information on Help the Fight, you can visit their website here.