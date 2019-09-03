× Lancaster felon convicted on illegal possession of firearm after police find .22-caliber handgun in his pocket

LANCASTER COUNTY — A convicted felon from Lancaster was convicted of carrying a prohibited firearm in his pocket during his arrest last summer at his home, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Archie L. Beard, 48, has prior felony drug dealing convictions on his record, which prohibits him from owning a firearm, prosecutors say. But he had a gun on his person when Lancaster Police showed up to serve a warrant at his South Christian Street home on August 16, 2018. Beard initially complied with officers, according to testimony, but eventually attempted to walk away and was observed constantly putting his hands toward his right front pocket.

Police say they recovered a .22-caliber Ruger handgun from Beard’s pocket.

A Lancaster County jury deliberated for 45 minutes before convicting Beard on a charge of person not to possess a firearm on August 22, according to the DA’s office.

Beard’s defense argued the gun was planted on him.