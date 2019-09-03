× Man accused of burglarizing store, trying to frame current employer

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An ex-employee of a Dollar Tree Store in Carroll Township is accused of burglarizing the business and trying to frame a current employer and another individual with the crime.

Jonathan Askew, 28, entered the store during business hours on August 11 and remained inside until it closed. Wearing a wig and a large plaid shirt as a disguise, Askew hung up table cloths to conceal the view of the cash registers. While wearing rubber gloves, he then allegedly used a current employee’s passcode to charge $1,600 onto four Green Dot debit cards — receipts found in a trashcan were timestamped at 9:13 p.m. and 9:14 p.m.

About two and half hours later, Askew called police and reported that he was watching two females and a male walking around the store, which was closed. Police arrived on scene and found no suspects inside.

Further investigation revealed that Askew used a text computer application to create a false text string between he and another person, i which that person admitted to committing the burglary, charging documents say.

Askew faces charges of burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, retail theft, false report to law enforcement – falsely incriminate another person and furnish authorities with information without knowledge, court documents show.