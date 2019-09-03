× Man, woman facing charges after allegedly assaulting police officer in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– Two people are facing charges after allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Bradley Brown, 29, is facing aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia for his role in the incident.

Michelle Spidel, 30, is facing aggravated assault, simple assault and disorderly conduct for her role in the incident.

According to the police release, an officer was speaking with Brown outside a home on Old Slate Road in Swatara Township on September 2 around 9:45 p.m. concerning a theft investigation.

During that interview, Brown attempted to enter the home, and a struggle took place, according to the release.

The officer was able to take Brown to the ground and was attempting to place him under arrest when Spidel allegedly jumped on the officer’s back.

Then, Spidel proceeded to grab the officer’s portable radio, and attempted to pull it away from him.

According to the release, the officer suffered minor injuries to his forearm in the altercation.

Brown was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for medical evaluation while Spidel was taken to Lebanon County Central Booking.