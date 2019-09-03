× Medical group weighs in on vaccination debate as PA bill would protect patients right to choose

The debate continues over a house bill that protects the rights of patients to choose if they are vaccinated and threatens punishment against medical professionals who coerce or discriminate against them.

Two opposing op-eds appeared in the Pittsburgh Post Gazette newspaper over House bill 286. One article was written by republican Rep. Daryl Metcalfe. The other article, was written by Dr. Lawrence John, president-elect of the Pennsylvania Medical Society.

“We don’t want to be legislated as to what we can and cannot do with our patients,” said John, who said he is opposed to the bill.

The bill pushes for ‘informed consent’ to ensure patients are told of the risks and benefits of medical intervention and it protects the ability to choose.

“We should not allow somebody who is a licensed health care professional to try to bully them and try to twist their arms,” said Metcalfe.

The bill also states patients shouldn’t be ‘coerced, threatened or punished for that decision.’ If they are, the bill threatens fines against medical facilities or even to suspend or revoke someone’s medical license.

“How would one define coercion or harassment or threatening discussions would be very vague,” said John.

But Metcalfe said this, “anybody who applies common sense to particular situations understands when you cross the line from educating your neighbor about a particular issue and harassing them.”

Dr. John adds the bill puts government in the exam room, interfering with doctor-patient relationships. He adds, he supports patients having a conversation with their doctors and making an informed decision. But, he emphasizes vaccines are safe.

“If this bill would go through the way it’s written, many physicians would be fearful of having a discussion that could be misinterpreted,” said John.

“That everybody should be under the force of government, forced to receive foreign bodies injected into their bloodstream that they otherwise would choose not to have injected into their bloodstream is ludicrous and callous and anti-America,” said Metcalfe.

Dr. John, however, worries the bill could make doctors afraid to speak to their patients, especially as it threatens a fine or even a loss or suspension of a license for offenders.

“Imagine taking doctors licenses away for doing what the entire medical community knows is a good thing, giving vaccines,” said John.