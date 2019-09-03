× National industry trade magazine names Giant Food Stores its 2019 Retailer of the Year

CARLISLE — A national retail food trade publication has named Giant Food Stores its Retailer of the Year for 2019, Giant announced this week.

Supermarket News recognized Giant for outstanding performance in the grocery category, including growth, competitive performance, innovation, and industry leadership, with its Retailer of the Year award, Giant said Tuesday.

“Being named the 2019 Retailer of the Year by Supermarket News is a tremendous honor and is a pinnacle moment in our 96-year story,” said Nicholas Bertram, president of GIANT Food Stores, in a press release. “I’d like to congratulate and thank our team of more than 32,000 talented and caring associates, along with our amazing partners across Ahold Delhaize, who support our brand every day by helping us be who we are. Customers are at the heart of everything we do and serving their families remains our inspiration as we look toward the future.”

Supermarket News recognized Giant for its aggressive, multi-pronged growth strategy, including store acquisitions, relocated stores and remodels, fuel stations and its new e-commerce hub in Lancaster.

The publication also cited the company’s launch of its Giant Heirloom Market concept and format in Philadelphia, and the launch of its online grocery services offering, Giant Direct, Powered by Peapod, as notable achievements.

“Giant’s sweeping strategy shows a retailer committed to its customers and well in tune with what it takes to grow and innovate in a highly competitive market,” said Michael Browne, executive editor of Supermarket News, in the press release. “The company stands as an example to its peers in a fast-changing industry and for its efforts.”