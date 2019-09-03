Two men taken to the hospital after shooting in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Two men were taken to the hospital after a shooting.
According to emergency dispatch, crews responded to the 2100 block of North Sixth Street in Harrisburg for a reported shooting around 7:10 a.m. September 3.
Two men were taken to the hospital as a result of the shooting, and both are said to be in stable condition.
Currently, Sixth Street outside of the Camp Curtin YMCA is closed.
This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.
40.273191 -76.886701