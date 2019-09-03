× Two men taken to the hospital after shooting in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Two men were taken to the hospital after a shooting.

According to emergency dispatch, crews responded to the 2100 block of North Sixth Street in Harrisburg for a reported shooting around 7:10 a.m. September 3.

Two men were taken to the hospital as a result of the shooting, and both are said to be in stable condition.

Currently, Sixth Street outside of the Camp Curtin YMCA is closed.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.